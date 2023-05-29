TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 72,631 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 199.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $13.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.30 and a beta of 1.74. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.14.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $335,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FTI shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

