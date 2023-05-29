TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.88.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on TechTarget from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in TechTarget by 8,946.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 15,567 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in TechTarget by 76.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 21,145 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 372.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 84,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 135,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTGT opened at $35.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.34. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.69. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

