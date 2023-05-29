TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) – Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of TEGNA in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 26th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for TEGNA’s current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TEGNA’s FY2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $740.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.00 million.

TEGNA Price Performance

TGNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on TEGNA from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

NYSE TGNA opened at $15.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TEGNA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in TEGNA by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in TEGNA by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 443,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,403,000 after acquiring an additional 151,673 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 138,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 14.23%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Articles

