Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,223,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,762,859,000 after acquiring an additional 47,594 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $620,407,000 after acquiring an additional 14,077 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,247,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $421,015,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 482,953 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,982,000 after buying an additional 19,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 345,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $138,137,000 after purchasing an additional 144,449 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $397.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $448.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $86,296,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.50.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

