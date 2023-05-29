Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $376.67.
TLPFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teleperformance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.
Teleperformance Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of TLPFY stock opened at $78.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.07. Teleperformance has a fifty-two week low of $78.43 and a fifty-two week high of $173.52.
Teleperformance Increases Dividend
Teleperformance Company Profile
Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.
