Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Receives $33.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TLSNY shares. Citigroup raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Telia Company AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.0644 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is -37.14%.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses on mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Featured Stories

