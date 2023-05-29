Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.04. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $21.60 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $26.08 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.69.

NYSE:DECK opened at $465.18 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $238.43 and a 1-year high of $503.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $882,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

