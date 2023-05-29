Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.04. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $21.60 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $26.08 EPS.
Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Deckers Outdoor Price Performance
NYSE:DECK opened at $465.18 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $238.43 and a 1-year high of $503.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $882,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.
Deckers Outdoor Company Profile
Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.
