Telsey Advisory Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ralph Lauren in a report released on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.31. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current full-year earnings is $9.30 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.24 EPS.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RL. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $134.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, OTR Global raised Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.08.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of RL stock opened at $112.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.68. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $128.94.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 8.11%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,509,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $292,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,918,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $502,667,000 after purchasing an additional 916,317 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,532,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,962,000 after purchasing an additional 640,694 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,320,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,976,000 after purchasing an additional 406,758 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.