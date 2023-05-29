Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TNYA. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Tenaya Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Tenaya Therapeutics from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaya Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 24.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter.

Tenaya Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $6.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.35. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $467.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.42.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.05. Equities research analysts predict that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

