Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Short Interest Update

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,300 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the April 30th total of 333,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities cut Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Ternium from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Get Ternium alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ternium by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Ternium by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ternium by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ternium by 100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ternium by 29.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ternium Price Performance

TX opened at $38.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ternium has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $45.81.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Ternium’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Ternium Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

About Ternium

(Get Rating)

Ternium SA engages in the production of flat steel. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products. The Mining segment involves in the sales of mining products, mainly iron ore and pellets. The company was founded in September 1961 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.