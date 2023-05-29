The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $7.61 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.25 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 12.30%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.1 %

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNS. Cormark reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$72.60.

TSE:BNS opened at C$66.80 on Monday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$63.19 and a 1 year high of C$86.22. The stock has a market cap of C$79.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$67.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$68.43.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 56.91%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.