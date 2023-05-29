The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($2.18) Per Share

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Children’s Place in a research note issued on Thursday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.18) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.46). Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Children’s Place’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.46 million. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

Children’s Place Price Performance

PLCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Children’s Place in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Children’s Place in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

PLCE stock opened at $17.27 on Monday. Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $214.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Children’s Place

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Children’s Place by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 25.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

