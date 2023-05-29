The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Short Interest Down 13.5% in May

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the April 30th total of 618,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 185,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Up 0.4 %

THG stock opened at $112.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $111.04 and a fifty-two week high of $149.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,742.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hanover Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $119,395.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THG. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 261,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 258.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on THG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

