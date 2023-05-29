The Toronto-Dominion Bank Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $6.15 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TD. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD stock opened at $57.50 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $77.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TD. CWM LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 20,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

