The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $6.15 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $57.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $55.43 and a 1 year high of $77.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 17.72%.

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Stories

