Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $31.91 Per Share (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report released on Wednesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $31.91 per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $630.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $23.69 per share.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TMO. Cowen upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.31.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $522.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $201.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $552.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $555.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,391,587 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

