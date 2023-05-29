Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Titan Machinery in a research report issued on Thursday, May 25th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Titan Machinery’s current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TITN. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $27.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.75. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $47.87. The firm has a market cap of $618.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $569.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.52 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Titan Machinery news, Director Stan K. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $89,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,049.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

