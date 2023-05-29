Toll Brothers, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $3.41 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) – Wedbush lifted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Toll Brothers in a research report issued on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $3.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.29. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ current full-year earnings is $9.45 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share.
Toll Brothers Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $68.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Toll Brothers Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.70%.
Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers
In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,569,000 after buying an additional 2,263,039 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,627,296,000,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,702,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 11,994.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,430,000 after buying an additional 1,049,131 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.
