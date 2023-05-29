Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the April 30th total of 3,730,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Trane Technologies stock opened at $166.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $196.22. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

Several research firms have commented on TT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,983,426.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

