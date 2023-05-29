TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMDX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

TransMedics Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $70.68 on Monday. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $90.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.05 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 18.30% and a negative net margin of 23.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $801,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,156.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 12,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,037,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $801,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,156.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,628. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

