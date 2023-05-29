Transocean Ltd. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Transocean in a research report issued on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the offshore drilling services provider will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Transocean’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

NYSE RIG opened at $6.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Transocean has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.90.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.29 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 476,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,517.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 476,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,517.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chad C. Deaton acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 1.6% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 100,550 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 5.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,525 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Transocean by 31.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,545 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 10.3% in the first quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 42.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

