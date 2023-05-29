TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TA. Benchmark lowered TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

TravelCenters of America Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ TA opened at $86.00 on Monday. TravelCenters of America has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $88.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.30 and its 200 day moving average is $66.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TA. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

