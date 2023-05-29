UBS Group AG Purchases 7,900 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $634,345,000 after buying an additional 11,838 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $517,664,000 after purchasing an additional 352,164 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,270,000 after purchasing an additional 129,891 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,837,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,086,000 after purchasing an additional 174,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 863,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,288,000 after buying an additional 84,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $189.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.23 and a beta of 0.43. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $124.18 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.88 and a 200 day moving average of $197.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.34 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is -41.99%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Odonnell bought 13,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $192.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,025 shares in the company, valued at $56,836,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RNR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.20.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

