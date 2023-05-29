UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 112,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 21,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 14,597 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 92,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $28.30 on Monday. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $44.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.29. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. UGI’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently -49.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Roger Perreault bought 3,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,677.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UGI

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Stories

