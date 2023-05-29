Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on VCSA shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lowered Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Vacasa from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Insider Transactions at Vacasa

In other news, Director Eric Breon sold 169,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $157,427.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,619.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vacasa Stock Up 4.6 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Vacasa in the first quarter valued at $323,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vacasa by 48.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 149,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 48,709 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Vacasa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the first quarter valued at $10,941,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $0.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $304.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. Vacasa has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.76. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $218.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.29 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vacasa will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

