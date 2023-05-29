Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Catalent by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Catalent by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 23,183.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. William Blair lowered Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Catalent from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $37.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.17. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $115.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

