Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,154 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBH. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KB Home alerts:

Insider Activity at KB Home

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at $66,648,835.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KB Home Stock Down 0.4 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KBH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $42.50 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

NYSE:KBH opened at $44.12 on Monday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $46.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.61.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. KB Home’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

About KB Home

(Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.