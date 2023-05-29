Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $387,000 Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in WEX by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.90.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total transaction of $184,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,742.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total transaction of $240,245.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total transaction of $184,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,742.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $590,154 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $169.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.59. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $204.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.77.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

