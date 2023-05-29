Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth $23,345,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 118,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,938,000 after acquiring an additional 80,764 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,174,000 after acquiring an additional 67,723 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,890,000 after buying an additional 66,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 253,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,794,000 after acquiring an additional 52,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $185,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,413.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $185,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 481 shares in the company, valued at $59,413.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $594,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,800 shares of company stock worth $2,071,177. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MTH stock opened at $117.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $130.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.58.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.03. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTH. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

Featured Stories

