Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $418,000 Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.11.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

NYSE:MTN opened at $241.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $201.91 and a one year high of $269.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $2.06 dividend. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.24%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Featured Stories

