Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter worth about $253,000. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,946,000. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 24,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $34.67 on Monday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

In other news, Director John D. Rayis bought 1,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $34,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,525.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,124. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Rayis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,525.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

