Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,676 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,780,010 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,404,950,000 after buying an additional 6,218,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,664,940 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $924,807,000 after buying an additional 1,803,805 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 49,178,271 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $762,263,000 after buying an additional 2,635,991 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after buying an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1,513.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,100,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $276,056,000 after buying an additional 15,102,968 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 283.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $21.17.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOLD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.52.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

