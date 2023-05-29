Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Lowers Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,604,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,135,908,000 after purchasing an additional 368,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,600,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,033 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,771,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,974,000 after purchasing an additional 207,482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after acquiring an additional 512,382 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,154,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,038,000 after acquiring an additional 27,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $87.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $85.27 and a 1 year high of $116.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 92.11%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRT. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.36.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

