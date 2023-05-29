Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 13,414 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,035,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after purchasing an additional 116,179 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,907,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,758,000 after purchasing an additional 98,015 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 920,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 79,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on EPRT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

EPRT opened at $23.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.80%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

