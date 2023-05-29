Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Reduces Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth about $26,728,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,324,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,311,000 after buying an additional 633,910 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,699,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,331,000 after buying an additional 596,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,626,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,183,000 after buying an additional 535,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 511,825 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Utilities

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin purchased 37,245 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Essential Utilities Stock Up 1.1 %

WTRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Northcoast Research cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $40.61 on Monday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $52.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.