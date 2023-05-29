Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 1,023 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4,881.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 477,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,600,000 after buying an additional 467,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,936,000 after acquiring an additional 277,906 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,885,000 after acquiring an additional 261,608 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after acquiring an additional 114,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,689,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAP. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $112.15 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.05 and a 1-year high of $212.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.14 and its 200 day moving average is $138.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.