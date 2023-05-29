Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 310 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,396 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,698,000 after purchasing an additional 173,594 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alicia E. Moy bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.90 per share, for a total transaction of $201,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,087.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alicia E. Moy acquired 4,200 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $201,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,087.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kent Thomas Lucien bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $39.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average is $65.38. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $85.45.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $229.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.67 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOH. TheStreet lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.25.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.