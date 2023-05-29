Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 3,321 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 29.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 194.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLE opened at $107.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.80. Allegion plc has a one year low of $87.33 and a one year high of $123.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.34% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total value of $251,354.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.22.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

