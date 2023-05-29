Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Trims Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SITE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.30.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $141.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.31. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $97.36 and a one year high of $165.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.58.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $837.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.80 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.