Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $0.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.68.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 96.11% and a negative net margin of 4,465.93%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 112,148 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 282,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of next-generation, targeted medicines for difficult-to-treat medical conditions. Its product candidates are built off of its platform technologies: Vascular Targeting System (VTS), a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels and Monocyte Targeting Technology (MTT), an antibody-based technology able to specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

