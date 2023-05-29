Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $0.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.68.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 96.11% and a negative net margin of 4,465.93%.
Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of next-generation, targeted medicines for difficult-to-treat medical conditions. Its product candidates are built off of its platform technologies: Vascular Targeting System (VTS), a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels and Monocyte Targeting Technology (MTT), an antibody-based technology able to specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.
