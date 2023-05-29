Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho began coverage on Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Verastem from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $1.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.79. Verastem has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Verastem will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,748,120,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the first quarter worth $28,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Verastem by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 27,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

