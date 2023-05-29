Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 120,159 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 643.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,159 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Performance

NYSE BSIG opened at $21.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average of $22.23. The stock has a market cap of $906.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.53. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $26.88.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 179.03% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $91.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BSIG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It operates through the Quant and Solutions segment. The Quant and Solutions segment involves leveraging data and technology in a computational, factor-based investment process across a range of asset classes and geographies, including Global, non-U.S., emerging markets, and managed volatility equities, as well as multi-asset products.

Featured Stories

