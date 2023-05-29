Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,651 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 55.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 30.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

ARW opened at $128.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.56 and its 200 day moving average is $115.38. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $134.56.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.

ARW has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.71.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $152,456.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $446,516.48. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 209,172 shares in the company, valued at $25,161,299.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $152,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,429 shares of company stock valued at $5,291,896. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

