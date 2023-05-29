Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 203,665 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Generac by 652.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,556,000 after acquiring an additional 422,280 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 492,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,555,000 after buying an additional 236,264 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 11,907.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 231,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after buying an additional 229,328 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,969,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 715.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 167,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,886,000 after purchasing an additional 147,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $115.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.16 and a 200 day moving average of $109.08. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $299.85.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.77.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $510,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,614,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 55,207 shares of company stock worth $6,454,560 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

