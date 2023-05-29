Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 259.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,474 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 19,119 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,889,000 after buying an additional 160,517 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after acquiring an additional 329,661 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 878,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Installed Building Products news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 21,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $2,614,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,524.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,674.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,023 shares of company stock valued at $13,943,688. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Installed Building Products Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBP shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.14.

IBP opened at $106.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.69. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $125.87.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Stories

