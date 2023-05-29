Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,868 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFX. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 9,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.75.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $232.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.83. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $182.65 and a 1-year high of $290.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.11 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $742,289.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,956.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

