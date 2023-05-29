Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.86 Million Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NFG opened at $51.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.61. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $717.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFG. Raymond James cut National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

Featured Stories

