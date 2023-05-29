Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.16 Million Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 189.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 24,030 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Power Integrations by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,194,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,656,000 after buying an additional 26,122 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 27,175 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $89.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.95. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $787,644.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,957,128.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $126,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,115,208.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $787,644.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,957,128.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,507. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.43.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.