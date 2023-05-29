Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,632 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 275.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vaxcyte from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vaxcyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Vaxcyte Trading Up 0.8 %

PCVX stock opened at $48.97 on Monday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $54.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average is $43.82.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.11. On average, analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vaxcyte



Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

