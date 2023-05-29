Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.60 Million in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,087,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $993,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 86,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 424,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,948,000 after purchasing an additional 25,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. Desjardins raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.14.

Shares of RY opened at $90.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $125.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $83.63 and a 12 month high of $106.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.92.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.996 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.38%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

